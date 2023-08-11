RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A year after the Wake County Sheriff’s Office tragically lost one of its own in the line of duty, the agency is remembering him fondly with a memorial video.

On Aug. 11, 2022, 48-year-old Ned Byrd was shot late at night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh. Since his passing, an extensive investigation has unfolded, some of which CBS 17 has outlined in this timeline.

In addition to arrests and court appearances for multiple suspects, the past year has also been a time of profound unity from Byrd’s closest family and friends to the community that never knew him personally.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released a new video on Facebook, shedding more light on the life lived by Byrd and the impact he achieved throughout Wake County and beyond.

In full, the sheriff’s office post read:

“Today we remember Deputy Ned Byrd.

On August 11, 2022, one year ago today, Deputy Byrd was killed in the line of duty.

“He was always there for you; he never said no. He was the most selfless and giving person I have ever met,” Conrad Faust, his longtime friend, said.

Deputy Byrd was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for 13 years, first as a detention officer, then as a deputy.

“He was our hero. He was our protector. When we needed him, he was always there,” his sister Mignon Byrd said.

Continue to pray and think about the Byrd family and every deputy that had the opportunity to work with him.

End of Watch 8/11/2022″