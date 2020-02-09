Mental health call turns into armed standoff at Cary Chick-fil-A

Cary police outside the Chick-fil-A on Sunday evening. Photo by Michael Winn/CBS 17

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are involved in an armed standoff at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident began as a “mental health” call around 4:45 p.m. at the restaurant at 1803 N. Harrison Ave., according to a town of Cary spokeswoman.

An armed person is in the parking lot of the restaurant, officials said just after 6 p.m. Several police officers are at the scene.

No customers or workers are involved because all Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays.

More headlines from CBS17.com: