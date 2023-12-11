FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Police Department and mental health professionals are hosting what they’re calling a “mental health first aid course” for adults.

The town teamed up with the Poe Center to host a course at police headquarters Monday, showing people how to apply “mental health first aid.” This means they were taught how to help anyone who’s struggling until they’re able to get help from a professional.

Melissa Flanagan works at a law firm in town and says she’s dealt with a lot of people battling these issues, so she wants to learn how to better help them.

“More on how to talk to people, I guess, more easily about substance abuse and mental health issues,” Flanagan said.

A mental health first aid course is hosted by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

“The training really empowers people to help each other, to support each other, to look for signs and symptoms,” said Jessica Fowler with the Poe Center.

Officials with the Fuquay-Varina police department say they know a lot of people in town are struggling with mental health concerns and this is just one way to help those people out.

“We wanted to make this class available here at the police department within the community so they could have access to it,” said police chief Brandon Medina.

The police department also hosted a mental health course for youth in November.