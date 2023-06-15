RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people have attended the state’s town halls centered around mental health. Now, we’re hearing from the state’s secretary of health and human services on how state leaders are using those discussions to improve mental health access.

North Carolinians are using these mental health town halls to voice their frustrations with our state’s mental health services.

“Who is treating these children that are sitting six to twelve months needing fairly acute care,” said one attendee at a meeting in Forsyth County.

NCDHHS secretary Kody Kinsley says those concerns are not falling on deaf ears.

“We’re hearing a lot of the same things over and over and first and foremost, that’s that behavioral health is in a state of crisis, that people are in need of mental healthcare and treatment of substance abuse disorder like never before,” Kinsley said.

Kinsley tells CBS 17 that a lot of what they want to do depends on the state budget. He’s hoping for one billion dollars for mental health, so they can increase behavioral health rates and bring mobile crisis units to children in need.

“The house introduced a bill that had many parts of that plan in it, we saw similar investments in the senate’s budget,” Kinsley said.

Secretary Kinsley said the department is also expanding psychiatric care and telehealth in schools across the state.