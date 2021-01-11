Mercedes driver crashes into Apex home

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed a car into a home near Apex Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. at 1474 Orchid Villas Ave., which is in a neighborhood off Fern Valley Lane just south of U.S. 64.
A black Mercedes sedan hit the corner of a home, causing damage to the house.
Apex police responded to the scene.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
