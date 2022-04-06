RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Meredith College announced it plans to change the name of one it’s building named after an advocate for white supremacy.

On Wednesday, the college formally acknowledged James Yadkin Joyner, for who Joyner Hall is named after, was an advocate for white supremacy and unequal funding for schools based on race. The Meredith Board of Trustees voted to rename the building as a result.

“The racist ideas James Yadkin Joyner, who served as a trustee for 55 years, stood for throughout his lifetime, are antithetical to Meredith College’s mission, vision, and values,” an announcement from the school said.

In the summer of 2020, the college launched an Initiative on Anti-Racism. It focused on making the school more inclusive and welcoming in the present while leading efforts to understand the realities of the College’s history.

“The ongoing impact of Joyner’s role as an enthusiastic advocate for white supremacy and his role in differential funding for black versus white schools carries generational and lasting harm to BIPOC students … Therefore, part of our work is to recognize and account for that damage by ensuring our students and employees have equitable support and treatment from every aspect of the College,” said the school.

The Board of Trustees also endorsed the installation of signage with QR code links on each campus building. The links will provide historical context about the individuals buildings are currently named for.

“Uncovering and confronting our history is an ongoing process that requires care, respect, and a firm commitment to ensure Meredith is an institution where all can thrive,” said Board of Trustees Chair Yvette Brown