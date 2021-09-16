Meredith College requiring COVID-19 vaccines beginning Spring 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Meredith College is officially requiring students and faculty to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning in the spring 2022 semester.

In a release from the college, Meredith said it is the belief that this requirement is “the most powerful way yet to stop the pandemic and pursue a return to normal” and the decision was made “based on science.”

The release also said Meredith waited to make the vaccination mandatory until FDA granted full approval for the vaccine. The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech on Aug. 23.

“Now that at least one of the vaccines is fully approved, we have more confidence than ever in their efficacy and their contributions to our families’ and colleagues’ and community’s health,” the announcement said.

Meredith College’s strong stance on encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations was no secret. To date, nearly 80-percent of employees and more than 73-percent of students have submitted proof of vaccination.