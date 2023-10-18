RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A sea of pink and even more honking took over a portion of Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday morning as staff from Michael and Son Service stood outside of their shop to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“I don’t know anybody in the world, especially as divided as this world can be sometimes, who is a fan of cancer,” Lou Rizkallah, the general manager, said.

It’s a cause that’s been close to the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical repair company for decades.

“Michael, my uncle, of Michael & Son, who started the business… my aunt, his wife, lost her battle with breast cancer probably about 25 years ago, so this has been something near and dear to our hearts for a very long time,” Rizkallah explained.

Dozens of employees wore their pinkest outfits to get people driving by thinking about the disease, but they’re going a step beyond that, as well, by donating a portion of all the money they make this month.

“That’s an easy decision, that’s a must, it’s not even a decision or a thought, it’s just something in our heart that we should do,” Rizkallah said.

With a disease that doesn’t discriminate, Rizkallah says just showing support from a Raleigh sidewalk can make people feel less alone.

“There are people driving by that I’m sure it’s affected their lives, so to see something positive hopefully just makes them smile this morning,” he said.