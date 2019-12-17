Microsoft bringing 500 new jobs to the Triangle

FILE – This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. The Pentagon has awarded Microsoft a $10 billion cloud computing contract called JEDI, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The contentious bidding process for the contract pitted Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle, among others, against one another. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Technology giant Microsoft is expanding their footprint by bringing 500 new jobs to the Triangle area.

According to a release, the 500 jobs will arrive over a four-year period. A proposed minimum requirement is 450 new jobs.

Microsoft says employee wages will start at $125,354. The average salary for workers in Wake County is $58,138.

The company plans to invest $47.5 million in real property construction and/or improvements and $12,608,672 in tangible personal property, according to the release.

Wake County is offering $1,441,400 in incentives, while the town of Morrisville is offering $475,000 in incentives for a total of $1,916,400.

