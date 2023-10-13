WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department announced Friday that starting with Friday’s Heritage High School home football game, all middle school-aged students must be accompanied by a supervising adult, age 18 or older.

According to police, this change is because some middle school-aged students are not following adult directives during games. Also, some of these students are not being picked up in a timely manner at the end of games.

If a student is not accompanied by an adult, they will not be granted admission to the game whether or not a ticket has already been purchased, police said.