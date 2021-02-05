Middlesex officer rescued from burning car after running stop sign, slamming to tractor-trailer

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Middlesex police officer had to be pulled from his wrecked, burning cruiser after blowing through a stop sign and crashing into a tractor-trailer Thursday night, Zebulon’s police chief told CBS 17.

According to information from Chief Jacqui K. Boykin, Zebulon police officers were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. to a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer at the intersection of North Carolina Highway 39 and U.S. Route 264A near Zebulon.

As officers were headed to the scene, they were told that the car involved in the crash was actually a police cruiser and that the driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, officers were able to confirm that the vehicle involved was a Middlesex Police Department car.

The fire was put out quickly and the officer inside was extracted and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While the crash is still under investigation, authorities said it appears that the officer was traveling east on U.S. 264 when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with N.C. 39 and then plowed into the side of a passing tractor-trailer.

Boykin said the investigation has so far indicated that the Middlesex officer’s cruiser did not have lights or sirens activated when it crashed.

The officer’s name has not been released and no charges have been filed at this time, but charges could be forthcoming once the investigation is complete.

Highway 39 was closed in both directions until about 3 a.m.

Boykin said Zebulon police would like to thank the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for their help with the investigation, as well as the Zebulon Fire Department, Middlesex Fire Department, East Wake EMS, and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.