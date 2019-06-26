Midtown Raleigh shopping center purchased, development plans underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ram Realty Advisors purchased a Raleigh shopping center for $14 million with plans to renovate the property.

The Florida based company recently purchased the property on the northeast corner of Six Forks Road and Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

The location is adjacent to the Wegman’s grocery store that is still under construction. The 9.4 acres contains roughly 70,000 square feet of fitness, retail and restaurant use.

Several residents told CBS 17 they are excited to see new businesses coming to the area.

“I like it. Change is always good for me. I like it. I see where they are expanding,” said Raleigh resident Joshua Cassady.

A spokesperson with Ram Realty Advisor stated they’re planning major changes to the shopping center.

“We are planning an overall renovation of the center to include the addition of new and exciting restaurants and retailers that will add to the energy that has been building in the Midtown Raleigh area. We are also currently exploring options to re-position the Lifetime Fitness building,” explained Spokesperson Joe DeStasio.

DeStasio stated they will re-purpose the Lifetime Fitness building, but they have no current plans to terminate any of the other tenants.

Some local shoppers claimed they are concerned about traffic delays. Residents told CBS 17 the narrow lanes and new construction are major issues.

“I want more places to eat, more places to shop… new things to do but also it brings a lot more traffic,” said Midtown resident Brittney Spaulding. “I just want to go 2 miles and it could take me 15 minutes.”

“When we first moved here 15 years ago we didn’t have the traffic that we have now. But I do find coming down here is very stressful,” stated shopper Joy Spaulding.

A spokesperson for the City of Raleigh stated they are aware of the changes, but Ram Realty has not filed any specific business plans. Once that is filed, the city would do a traffic study to figure out the best way for drivers to get around the area.

As construction on the new Wegmans next door continues, the city is also working on a sewer line installation project on East Six Forks. City officials stated this should last throughout the summer.

There will be significant traffic impacts at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Wake Forest Road for a sewer line installation project from Friday, June 28, 2019, at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 1, 2019, at 6 a.m. Limited turn lanes will be available.

Drivers and pedestrians approaching this area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid the area if possible.

According to the City of Raleigh, customers nearby should not experience any interruption of service.

