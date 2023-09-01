Sign posted on the door of Midwood Smokehouse on Johnson St. (Mariah Ellis / CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The general manager and managing partner of the Raleigh location of Midwood Smokehouse has died after he was involved in a disturbance near the restaurant early Saturday morning.

David Millette, 27, passed away Friday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police said they responded to a disturbance and fight in the area of Glenwood Avenue and West Johnson Street shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. As a result of that incident, Millette was transported to a hospital.

Raleigh police said they don’t have a suspect and have not made an arrest but are checking videos and trying to talk to witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Raleigh police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.