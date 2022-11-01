RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A concert helped raise more than $1 million for affordable housing in the Triangle, officials say.

Band Together and United Way of the Greater Triangle said Tuesday that the Mighty Giveback show raised $1,008,723.

The net proceeds will be distributed to 11 nonprofits that include Habitat for Humanity, Hope Renovations and Passage Home.

(Photo credit: Tom Beck)

(Photo credit: Rich Levine)

(Photo credit: Rich Levine)

The sold-out show Oct. 28 at Red Hat Amphitheater was headlined by Turnpike Troubadours, along with Raleigh alt-country band American Aquarium and hardcore honky tonk from The Backsliders.

“It was absolutely amazing to look into the crowd of community members, leaders, partners and sponsors,” Band Together Executive Director Thorne Daubenspeck said.

“It was the epitome of collective power. For the past year, we have been joining forces with so many individuals and organizations to reach our $1 million goal, and the Mighty Giveback was the perfect culmination of our hard work,” Daubenspeck said.