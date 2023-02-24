RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Millbrook Magnet High School’s playoff basketball will be played as scheduled on Saturday, after enhanced safety measures are promptly put in place after an AR-15 was brought to the school Thursday night during a matchup.

In a letter to families from Principal Brian Saunders, Millbrook High School is implementing eight new changes in less than 48 hours after officers responded to a person with a loaded gun call around 8:40 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County Public School’s Security found a juvenile boy with a loaded AR-15 rifle. Raleigh police said the boy was not a student at Millbrook.

The boy was immediately taken into custody.

Ahead of Saturday’s playoffs, Millbrook is putting these rules into place:

Additional law enforcement officers will be present;

Only clear bags, including purses, will be allowed inside the event. All bags will be inspected upon entry;

Backpacks will not be permitted in the gymnasium;

No one will be allowed into the game without going through the proper security checks;

Spectators cannot re-enter the building or the game once they exit the building;

Face coverings are not required, but if an individual chooses to wear one, it must be an approved face covering. Ski masks are not an approved face covering, and will not be allowed;

All jackets and coats must be fully unzipped upon entry into the building and

There will be one entry point for the game with other doors checked periodically for security.

The Raleigh Police Department continues to investigate the incident.