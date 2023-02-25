RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Millbrook Magnet High School implemented new security measures during a playoff basketball game against Charles E. Jordan High School on Saturday, days after Raleigh Police say a juvenile brought an AR-15 into a separate basketball game at the school.

“It makes me feel a little safer that they’re doing a little double-checking,” David Redd, one parent at Saturday’s game, said.

Six Wake County Sheriff’s Deputies were at the game, instead of the usual four deputies. There was also additional security in the parking lot.

Only one entrance was available for fans coming into the gym. Anyone wearing a hoodie or a jacket had to unzip it when entering the gym, and only clear bags were allowed inside.

Tosha Gray has a son at the high school and she says she was more than happy to go through the extra steps.

“It just puts a little bit more ease, not only for the players, but the parents and everyone that’s attending the game,” Gray said.

Gray says she hopes the added security will be the norm going forward. Other parents CBS 17 spoke with agree.

“Unfortunately, the climate that we live in today requires that, and we can’t continue to do the same thing and hope for different results,” Redd said.

In a tight game won by Charles E. Jordan High in overtime, parents say that’s what the focus should be on: the love of the game.

“It’s about having fun, we shouldn’t have to be worried about whether or not somebody is going to come in with something they’re not supposed to have, especially a weapon,” Gray said.

Raleigh Police say the investigation into the juvenile bringing the AR-15 to the game is ongoing. They say they are pursuing a juvenile petition so the minor can face charges.