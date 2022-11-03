RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Students at Millbrook Magnet High School have a good reason to celebrate this school year. The school received a grant of around $200,000 from VH1, allowing students to now have a new musical technology classroom.

On Thursday, Wake County school leaders and representatives from VH1 went inside Millbrook Magnet High to take a peek inside their newly built music room.

The grant was awarded through the Save the Music Foundation during the pandemic — and both students and faculty are appreciative.

“Save The Music provided a music technology grant, hometown music technology grant, to this school to support students and their 21st-century learning skills,” Jaclyn Rudderow who is the Senior Director of School Programs for Save the music foundation said.

New keyboards, laptops, guitars and so much more — are now at the fingertips for every student to enjoy. Chris Hathcock is the director of the music production program and has taught the subject for the past 5 years.

“When we got the grant, we suddenly found ourselves with the ability to have kids use keyboards, and better interfaces, better cable, better mics,” Hathcock said.

Millbrook Magnet High is the only school here in Wake County that has been awarded a grant through this program. Hathcock said this allows everyone student an opportunity to be themselves no matter who they are or what they’ve gone through.

“For some of these kids, this is the one time in their life they’re going to be able to use something to that level,” Hathcock said with passion as he talked about the need.

Some students even got the opportunity to showcase their talents to the visitors and let them know all they’ve learned in a year’s time on Thursday.

Hathcock said he hopes everything the students learn inside his classroom through music is applied throughout their lives.