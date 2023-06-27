RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Poe Center for Health Education in Raleigh is taking a new approach to children’s mental health by getting kids outside in nature more often.

“Nature has a huge healing power,” said Jessica Fowler, the Mindwell Program Manager with the Poe Center.

On Tuesday morning the Poe Center unveiled their Mindwell Garden Labyrinth packed with native plants, a walking path and grounding techniques for children.

Those who worked to build the garden say with increased rates of childhood depression and anxiety after the pandemic, they wanted to create a space where young people can come, rest and learn coping mechanisms.

“We have a ‘5, 4, 3, 2, 1’ grounding activity that complements all of the sensory plants in the garden,” said Katherine Wills, the Garden Health Specialist with the Poe Center.

With self-affirmation cards and grounding reminders throughout the garden, the hope is that children will take those techniques home with them to use whenever they need to.