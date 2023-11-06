RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that injured two juveniles, according to police

Around 6:08 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Fenton Street.

During the investigation, a male juvenile victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A second male juvenile arrived later in a private vehicle, also suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say that it was later determined that multiple shots were fired into a vehicle inside Lions Park. According to police, a third juvenile victim was in the vehicle but not injured.

