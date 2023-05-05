WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Raleigh police officer of 30 years was honored this week by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office after she survived a “horrific” motorcycle crash earlier this year.

Tracy Turner, a former lieutenant for the Raleigh Police Department, moved to Wilmington for her retirement.

Just 18 months into her new life at the beach, Turner was involved in a “horrific” motorcycle crash in January, friends said.

“…the fact that she is still with us today is an absolute miracle in itself!” wrote Robin Perron, one of Turner’s friends.

New Hanover County deputies said Turner was hit by an impaired driver while riding her motorcycle.

New Hanover County deputies with Tracy Turner earlier this week. Photo from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Turner was hit head-on in the crash and was critically injured, deputies and friends said.

Surgeons were unable to save her left leg after the wreck.

On Tuesday, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office honored Turner.

“We would like to thank Lt. Turner for her service as well as celebrate the fact that she survived such a terrible accident,” deputies wrote on Facebook. “We hope this reminds our community about the dangers & consequences of driving while impaired.”

During her 30 years with Raleigh police, Turner rose through the ranks and became the first female officer in the motorcade unit, Perron wrote.

A GoFundMe page was created for Turner soon after the crash and it still is accepting donations.