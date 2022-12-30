RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies announced Friday morning that they are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Deputies said Paige Williams was last seen Monday, Dec. 26 at about 4:55 p.m. on River Chase Drive in southeast Raleigh.
They said she left the home in her grandmother’s 2015 white Hyundai Sonata with a Georgia license plate: CHL2262.
Deputies describe Paige as having dirty blonde hair, 5’10” tall, about 160 pounds, has braces and wears glasses.
She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray crop top, black pants and black shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said Paige is a resident of Jacksonville, Florida.
They said she has ADHD and a history of depression.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.