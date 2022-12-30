RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies announced Friday morning that they are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

(Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Paige Williams was last seen Monday, Dec. 26 at about 4:55 p.m. on River Chase Drive in southeast Raleigh.

They said she left the home in her grandmother’s 2015 white Hyundai Sonata with a Georgia license plate: CHL2262.

Deputies describe Paige as having dirty blonde hair, 5’10” tall, about 160 pounds, has braces and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray crop top, black pants and black shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Paige is a resident of Jacksonville, Florida.

They said she has ADHD and a history of depression.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.