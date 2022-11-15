WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.

After this, the 9-year-old was also spotted at 10 a.m. near the Hardees on Wendell Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said this is the last time Bentley was seen.

Bentley is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with dirty blonde hair, a buzz cut and red-framed glasses. He weighs approximately 75-80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black sneakers, blue jeans and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919)856-6911.