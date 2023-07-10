RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said Monday night they had recovered the body of a boater who vanished in Falls Lake Sunday afternoon in a two-boat crash during a severe thunderstorm.

The search continued throughout the day Monday after the crash also seriously injured another boater Sunday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., Wake County officials said.

Lt. Brandon Coffey with the North Carolina Wildlife Commission said 50 people were helping in the search Monday with 30 on the water with 12 boats. Nine different agencies were involved and more than 75 acres of the lake have been searched.

The missing boater’s body — a young man — was recovered from Falls Lake just before 9 p.m. Monday, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosalia Fodera.

Coffey said heavy rains from Sunday’s intense thunderstorms played a role in the collision.

The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation had searched surrounding boat ramps, recreation areas, and shorelines.

Officials told CBS 17 that one person fell off one boat and was taken to a hospital in Durham with serious injuries. A second person on that same boat was reported in the lake and search efforts began, however, the search and rescue became a recovery mission after Sunday night.

A single person was on the other boat and was checked by paramedics on the scene, officials said.