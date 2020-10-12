Missing Cary man, University of South Carolina student found dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WNCN) – Officials at the University of South Carolina confirmed the passing of one of their students Monday morning.

Sam Laundon, 19, of Cary, was a junior at UofSC, was out with friends early Saturday morning when they got lost, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (SC) said.

Friends say he hopped a fence and did not climb back over the railing at a quarry near Rosewood Drive not far from the Olylmpia-Granby area.

Search crews found a body matching his description Sunday evening in a quarry.

Monday morning, UofSC said the coroner’s office confirmed the body found was Laundon.

“This morning we received confirmation from the Richland County Coroner’s Office of the death of one of our students over the weekend, junior Sam Laundon. Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers are with Sam’s family and friends as they grieve his loss. Counseling services are available to students, faculty and staff impacted by this tragedy.”

The coroner’s office said Laundon died from blunt force trauma to the head and body.