GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On March 3, 2020, crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of an apartment complex in Garner. Bullet holes were found in the side of a Ford Mustang and paramedics rushed Joshua McLean to the hospital after someone shot him multiple times.

“From everyone we know, he was a great kid. He was very likable. Everybody loved him,” said Lt. Anderson with the Garner Police Department.

McLean was a family man. At 25-years-old, he worked two jobs to help his mom and stepdad.

McLean had to work that night in early March at the Hampton Inn in Cary, but he never made it back home. Police said he was ambushed around 10:45 p.m. as he walked to his car at the end of his shift.

Lt. Anderson said, “As he was getting ready to enter his car, he was ambushed and shot.”

McLean died on the way to the hospital.

CBS 17’s Angela Taylor asked Lt. Anderson if McLean had any known enemies.

Lt. Anderson said, “We do not believe this was a random act.”

In fact, Garner Police believe more than one person was involved in McLean’s murder and now they can prove it.

For the first time, police revealed that they have surveillance video from the apartment complex that shows the crime taking place.

They cannot share the video because they do not want to jeopardize the investigation, but they did provide a picture to CBS 17.

Police believe they are now one step closer to closure.

“I am hoping these pieces are going to start coming together to solve the crime,” said Lt. Anderson.

But there is still one big part of this puzzle that they need.

“We believe there are eyewitnesses out there. We believe that somebody was part of this that knows something, but they’re just scared to come forward,” said Lt. Anderson.

If you have information, you can submit an anonymous tip here.