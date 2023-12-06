RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing kitten has been returned to Cause for Paws ‘safe and unharmed’ after it went missing over the weekend, the non-profit thrift store said.

Earlier this week, the store asked the public to help them find 10-week-old Rummy, a female orange tabby that went missing from their location on North Market Drive.

They said she was in the process of deworming and needed booster vaccines.

Rummy was returned Tuesday to the same location, according to the nonprofit.

Rescue kitten Rummy has been returned to Cause for Paws (Cause for Paws)

“We at CFP are genuinely touched and thankful for Raleigh’s loving and caring community,” Cause for Paws wrote on Facebook. “Now, Rummy can continue her journey to finding their forever home.”

Missing 10-week-old orange tabby named Rummy (Cause for Paws

In their original announcement, the nonprofit said Rummy was last seen with two women who came into the store between 4:15 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

“These ladies were the last to hold and play with our newest kitten,” the store said.

Store manager and cat adoption coordinator Lor Carter said the young women walked around the store with Rummy before leaving separately. It was unclear if Rummy was with them when they left.

“We just want Rummy returned safely,” she said. “We’re not looking to press charges, we just want her safely back in our care so she can find a good home.”

Raleigh police said the incident was reported as a larceny.

CBS 17 has reached out to see if police charged anyone in the incident.