Missing Wilmington teen believed to be with ‘armed and dangerous’ pair in Raleigh, Durham area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department released new details in its search for a 15-year-old who has been missing for over a week.

Landon Neal Harrelson was last seen on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m., wearing khakis and Fila sneakers.

Police now say he may be in the Raleigh or Durham area with his cousin, Elijah Sachnoff, and Cameron Nobel, both of whom are considered armed and dangerous. Harrelson is not believed to be in any immediate danger, officials say.

They are likely driving a grey Mazda 2 hatchback with Colorado tags ODM-964.

If you see them, police advise to not approach them and dial 911 immediately. If you have information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.

