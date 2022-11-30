RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Wednesday they were looking for a missing woman who they believe to be in danger.

Deputies said 29-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Torres is believed to be in danger because of a possible cognitive impairment. However, they said they do not have an official diagnosis.

The sheriff’s office tried to issue a Silver Alert for Torres, but was told that the case did not meet the criteria for one. It was not given a reason and did not know who made the decision.

Anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.