Mission of George Floyd Memorial Center in Raleigh is to keep pushing forward as many celebrate Floyd’s birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week George Floyd would’ve celebrated his 48th birthday.

It has been nearly a year and a half since Floyd was killed by a police officer during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Honestly, this week has been like the past year and a half almost. In that when people find out that I’m related to George, continuously getting condolences. Because the death of George really affected the entire world,” said Thomas McLaurin.

McLaurin is the executive director of the George Floyd Memorial Center and Floyd’s oldest cousin.

However, instead of focusing on the tragedy, McLaurin said this week is a reminder to keep pushing forward.

“We don’t want George’s existence and subsequent death to be like so many others,” McLaurin said.

This past week, there were events to commemorate Floyd’s life. Including in Fayetteville with the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.

“[But] our focus is in building an actual center. Now, we do have some programs that are going to be kicking off very soon. Our mission is to make a difference in underserved and under-supported communities,” explained McLaurin.

He said the center will be built in Raleigh and will house a museum and auditorium which will be open to the public.

McLaurin said they are still working with partners on it and said building the center will be a long process.

He said they have also formed a close relationship with the staff at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We want to take a tragedy and turn it into triumph. We want to take hate and turn it into hope. We want to take sadness and sorrow and turn it into success,” McLaurin said.

