RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.

Crews said they were dispatched at 7:35 a.m.

At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway.

The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home.

At least one flame remained toward the roof.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

Fire officials told CBS 17 that no one was injured in the fire. They plan to release more information later on.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire crews were seen at the scene investigating.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.