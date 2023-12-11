RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A mobile spay-neuter clinic that served Central North Carolina for more than 20 years is shutting its doors in less than two weeks. SNAP-NC says it’s spayed or neutered more than a quarter million animals and local shelters and rescues are bracing for the effects.

The SPCA of Wake County is full of dogs and cats waiting for families .

“There’s a national crisis going on, and we are also feeling the crisis going on right now,” noted Darci VanderSlik, a spokesperson for the SPCA of Wake County.

Shelters and rescues all over are trying to keep up with all of the animals that need homes. Perfectly Imperfect Pups in Raleigh has taken in several litters of puppies lately, in addition to adult dogs, and special needs dogs.

“Our intake requests have doubled, if not tripled in the last few months and the amount of stray dogs that we’ve been seeing is just over the top,” noted Nicole Kincaid, the rescue’s founder and director.

The Wake County Animal Center is currently closed to owner surrenders, but people haven’t stopped giving up their pets. The founder of Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation said the nonprofit recently took in a dog that was abandoned on the side of the road in crate, with a sign that said “Free Dog. Free Kennel.”

Some worry the situation will get even more dire when the Spay-Neuter Assistance Program of North Carolina stops offering spay and neuter services to the general public after December 21st.

Dr. Laureen Bartfield, the director of SNAP-NC, says the program spayed or neutered more than 250,000 animals during more than 23 years with its low-cost mobile clinic.

She said she isn’t ruling out putting another team together in the future, but right now, the economy and a shortage of veterinarians are forcing the program to shut down.

Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of Wake County Animal Services, says this is a huge loss for the community, but she’s not surprised about the shortage of veterinarians.

“There’s there aren’t enough vets,” she noted. “I think it’s very difficult to hire a spay-neuter veterinarian.”

There are other low-cost spay and neuter services in the Triangle. The SPCA of Wake County has a spay and neuter clinic and partners with some area vets to offer vouchers, but it can be difficult for everyone to get to one of those clinics.

“Definitely the mobility of the mobile clinic is a huge loss just because it can get to other areas of the community that a stationary building is not able to reach,” said VanderSlik.

Everyone who works with shelters and rescues hopes that people will find other ways to spay and neuter their pets. There isn’t enough room in shelters or foster homes for all of the animals that need somewhere to go.

“Everybody thinks, ‘Oh my dog will have adorable puppies, and we’ll find homes for them,’ and it’s not always the case,” said Kincaid. “We see puppies being surrendered to the shelter all the time.”