Mom of Raleigh teen killed in front of home to start fundraiser basketball game, scholarship in his honor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Desmond Jenkins was shot and killed in August just feet from the front door of his Raleigh home. Two men have been arrested in connection with the former Sanderson High School basketball standout’s murder.

Jenkins’ mother has now started a scholarship fund in his honor to ensure his memory lives on.

“The worst. What happened to Desmond is a parent’s worst nightmare. So it’s been very difficult for me and my family,” said Sherri Jenkins.

Jenkins lost her son just a few days before he would have left for college. She said her son was coming home from a night out with friends. He was almost at his front door on Prince George Lane when he was killed.

“He touched so many lives and he was able to make a difference in such a short amount of time,” Jenkins said.

Back in October, police arrested and charged Elijan Umelo, 18, and Roland Lacure, 44, in connection with his murder.

“We still don’t know why. He had no connection to Elijah or Roland at all. Whether either people in the vehicle that night did, you know, cause he was with a group of friends,” Jenkins said.

While their court cases move forward, Jenkins is focusing on her son’s legacy. He was a talented athlete who was passionate about basketball. He’d recently graduated from Sanderson High School and planned to play at Vance-Granville Community College.

She’s started a scholarship in his honor.

“I just want to give other kids the opportunity to do that, to make their dreams come true,” she said.

Also, in honor of what have been Desmond’s 19th birthday, she’s planned a basketball game.

“This is something positive and it’s something positive we want to do in the community and to help others. And I do think it’s something Desmond would have loved,” she explained.

Click here for more information on the memorial basketball game. Click here for more information on the scholarship fund.

