Mom sends warning about fake tickets to Pullen Park Holiday Express

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Holiday Express at Pullen Park is a family favorite in Raleigh.

The event is so popular that the tickets often sell out in minutes.

Kelly Smith says last year, her two kids loved it and she was planning on surprising them with tickets again this year.

“They have a giant snow globe you can get inside,” said Smith. “They have hot chocolate just a lot of fun things for the family, visit with Santa.”

There was just one problem.

“We couldn’t get tickets because they sell out in like, a minute,” explained Smith.

So, she joined a Facebook group for reselling tickets.

“At the beginning of September, I was messaged by someone saying that I had four tickets and they were asking me if I was still looking,” she said.

At first glance, the tickets looked legit but CBS 17’s Kelly Kennedy sent them to the Pullen Park director and he confirmed the tickets were in fact, fake.

“I think he created a separate Eventbrite event that mirrored the Pullen Park Holiday Express event and from there he just made everything look the exact same so he could print and make a PDF out of as much tickets as he wanted to and continue to distribute them however he saw fit,” said Smith.

Another mom sent us an email from Eventbrite alerting her that the tickets were fake.

“Not only am I out money, but I am also not going to the event that I thought I was going to,” lamented Smith. “So, it’s just really overall a bummer that someone would go to such lengths to do this and create such a scheme.”

CBS 17 spoke to four moms who say the same man sold them phony tickets.

And because he has not been charged, CBS 17 is not identifying him, but Raleigh police say they are investigating.

If you think you may have been a victim contact Pullen Amusements at 919-996-6468 or via email holidayexpress@raleighnc.gov. You should also contact Raleigh Police

