Money for Raleigh-based ‘Freedom Park’ signed into law by Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two dozen more bills have been signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

One measure signed on Wednesday locates money to help build a long-planned park to honor the contributions of African Americans in North Carolina.

The “North Carolina Freedom Park” will go up in downtown Raleigh.

Credit: North Carolina Freedom Park

Another signed measure distributes hundreds of millions of dollars more from North Carolina’s $3.5 billion share of federal coronavirus relief funds.

And universities and colleges are getting relief from some COVID-19 litigation.

Cooper has 15 bills left on his desk that was generated by the General Assembly before they went home last week.