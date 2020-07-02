RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two dozen more bills have been signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
One measure signed on Wednesday locates money to help build a long-planned park to honor the contributions of African Americans in North Carolina.
The “North Carolina Freedom Park” will go up in downtown Raleigh.
Another signed measure distributes hundreds of millions of dollars more from North Carolina’s $3.5 billion share of federal coronavirus relief funds.
And universities and colleges are getting relief from some COVID-19 litigation.
Cooper has 15 bills left on his desk that was generated by the General Assembly before they went home last week.
- Money for Raleigh-based ‘Freedom Park’ signed into law by Cooper
- 51-year-old who posted regret about going out died of coronavirus a day later
- RDU aims to help passengers ‘fly with confidence’ with new safety precautions
- Canceled events due to COVID-19 limit job growth in Triangle area
- Gov. Cooper vetoes several reopening bills
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now