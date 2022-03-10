RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for two people accused of stealing money from someone who accidentally left access to their bank account up at an ATM, a news release said.
The incident happened on Dec. 5, 2021. Police said that the person left their account access up at a drive-up Wells Fargo ATM. The next person in line then withdrew cash from the victim’s bank account.
The suspects appeared to be driving a black Dodge Charger. They were caught on camera by a surveillance system and the ATM’s built-in camera.
Anyone with information should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.