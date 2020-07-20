Montessori school in Cary won’t reopen for upcoming academic year

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Montessori school located in Cary will not open for the upcoming academic year.

Heartwood Montessori School located at 112 Byrum St. — serving students in Cary, Apex, and Morrisville — will furlough the school program for the 2020-21 school year, an announcement from the school says.

“The best interest of the health and safety of our community, the financial stability of our families, and the Montessori educational experience for our students are our deciding factors,” the announcement reads.

For families who had signed an enrollment agreement and made a commitment to Heartwood for this coming school year, all deposits and any initial draft fees or payments will be refunded to you. For those who had decided not to continue already, all family deposits will be refunded as usual, the school says.

“It is heartbreaking to make this announcement and yet is necessary at this juncture. I know many of you will be disappointed and feel the loss of this year’s Heartwood school experience as much as we do,” Lynda Dawson, Head of School said.