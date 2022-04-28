RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person who lost control of a moped has died after being hit by an oncoming vehicle Thursday evening on a road in southeast Raleigh, police said.

A moped driver was transported to a Raleigh hospital after being hit by an oncoming SUV around 5:30 p.m. Thursday along Maybrook Drive, Raleigh police said.

Police said the driver fell off the scooter and was hit by the SUV that was coming from the opposite direction. The moped driver later died at the hospital, police said.

Police blocked the road during an investigation. A moped on its side could be seen in the street.

Maybrook Drive is located in southeast Raleigh off Poole Road east of South New Hope Road.

No additional information is available at this time.