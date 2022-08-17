RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tails are wagging and patiently waiting behind kennel doors. Meanwhile, fluffy tails are swing back and forth with a purr here and there. These cats and dogs are waiting for their new families at the Wake County Animal Center.

To help them find their new best friends and fur-ever home, the center is eliminating all adoption fees for all animals on Saturday, Aug. 27 for the national Clear the Shelters event. WCAC will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

“Animal shelters across the country are at, or near, capacity, including us, so we really need the community’s assistance to adopt, foster or volunteer to save these homeless pets,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. “We see more animals coming in than going out!”

There are more than 60 cats, more than 60 dogs and a rabbit waiting to be adopted. The center has consistently been on the edge of capacity for the past several months. WCAC is the only open-intake shelter meaning it can’t turn animals away. They only have room for 75 dogs at a time.

Several dogs are brought in each day as either surrenders or strays. In June and July, WCAC took in 1,631 animals. More than a dozen have arrived at the center since Sunday. The center has not had to euthanize for space in at least six years and doesn’t want to do that now.

Before Clear the Shelters, WCAC is running an adoption campaign dogs and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two weeks. Adult dogs are $25 and adult cats are available for a “name-your-price” fee. The campaign runs until Aug. 26.

“It’s a perfect opportunity if you have been considering adding a furry friend to your family, and the extra capacity helps keep operations running smoothly at our center,” said Vickie Adamson, Wake County Commissioner.

Regular adoption fees are $95 for dogs, $45 for cats under five years old, and $15 for cats older than five years old. All adopted animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped before going home.