RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Raleigh-Durham International Airport continues to grow, changes will come.

Some of the changes are focused on the traveler experience while others are focused on more behind-the-scenes processes.

New dining options

First are more options for dining.

Cantina Grill has opened in Terminal 2. Located on C Concourse at Gate C17, the restaurant features local craft beer from Cary-based Bond Brothers Beer Company and a collection of wines. For food, the cantina has breakfast options, sandwiches, salads, and snack boxes all day for flyers to enjoy.

Unique to Cantina Grill is a specially crafted Session IPA from Bond Brother called the “No Turbulence IPA”.

As the airport grows, officials plan to further develop airport terminals by adding even more local shopping and dining options.

More parking

RDU plans to add 1,000 parking spaces when it reopens ParkRDU Express this fall. The new parking option will offer trunk-to-terminal service, with luggage taken from the guest’s car and placed on a shuttle bus before they are driven directly to their terminal.

Like the current parking options, guests will be able to book parking in Express online ahead of their trip. The Express lot will be located on International Drive near Park Economy 4.

New primary runway

Part of the airport’s Vision 2040 master plan, includes the replacement of the primary runway. A new runway will accommodate larger planes and longer flights.

The multi-year project will require FAA approval. RDU said the new runway could open in 2027 with a new taxiway opening in 2030.

Vision 2040 is a long-range roadmap for the aiport authority to follow when making decisions about major campus construction projects. RDU says the master plan addresses improvements to the airfield, terminals, ground transportation and general aviation. The plan is based on projected passenger volume and the ability of RDU’s facilities to handle current and future demand.

Other changes to anticipate include: