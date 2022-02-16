More Raleigh city staff had COVID-19 in January than at any point in the pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh city council will begin the process of returning to in-person meetings next month. The city council will meet in person for its March 1 and March 15 meetings. Councilors plan to return to full in-person meetings in April.

City committees would also come back in April but have the discretion to return in March.

The decision was based on falling COVID-19 cases in the state and among city employees.

“Last month was the highest number of COVID-positive cases we have had to date. On the upside, we have seen that in February the numbers have significantly decreased,” Kina Edwards, physicians assistant with the city’s human resources and employee health center, told councilmembers this week.

Edwards said the city went from 511 staff with COVID-19 in January to 66 so far in February.

In total, 1,408 city employees have had COVID-19 at some point. The highest infection months were:

January 2022: 511 infections

December 2021: 127 infections

August 2021: 111 infections

January 2021: 93 infections

As far as vaccination, 84 percent of full tine employees are fully vaccinated. Just over 56 percent of part time employees are vaccinated.

Statewide, COVID-19 metrics are on a downward trend. The state reports tests are confirming new cases at the lowest rate since Christmas Eve. Tuesday’s 6,079 new cases were the most since Feb. 12 and snapped a string of three straight days with fewer than 5,000. Still, the state’s seven-day average for new cases fell below 6,000 for the first time in 2022.