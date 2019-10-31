More than 1,000 customers without power in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 1,000 customers were without power Thursday morning in downtown Raleigh, according to Duke Energy.

The outage was first reported at 5 a.m. in the area surrounding N. Person Street, including Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, William Peace University, the Historic Oakwood neighborhood and Mordecai Historic Park.

According to Duke Energy, a circuit went out at the substation near Blount Street and the cause is unknown.

Duke reported that as of 6 a.m., 1,084 customers were without power in the area.

The utility’s website estimates restoration to occur by 6:30 a.m., but a spokesperson said they’re not sure if that will happen.

Crews are currently on scene working to restore power.

