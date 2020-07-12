More than 10,000 customers without power in major Raleigh outage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 10,000 customers were without power in a section of Raleigh on Sunday evening.

The outage began around 6:30 p.m. and is affecting western parts of Raleigh south of Wade Avenue, according to Duke Energy.

The outage, which is impacting 10,558 customers, seems to be centered in an area off Western Boulevard near Farm Gate Road.

Duke Energy did not provide a reason for the outage.

The company estimates all power should be restored by 8:45 p.m.

