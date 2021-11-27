More than 12 officers in Raleigh needed to capture pot-bellied pig wandering the city on Thanksgiving

Photo of the stray pig from Raleigh police.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh animal control officers captured a pot-bellied pig that they found wandering around the city on Thanksgiving Day.

The animal sanctuary that now has the pig said police received numerous calls about the pig roaming an urban neighborhood.

It took more than 12 officers to capture the pig, the Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary said.

In a tweet with a photo on Saturday, Raleigh police said animal control officers found the stray pig in a neighborhood in southeast Raleigh. The pig was found along Cardamon Court, which is just southwest of the intersection of Poole and Sunnybrook roads, police said.

The photo from police showed a large dark-colored pig standing on a bed of hay beside a blanket.

Hamilton the Pig, the therapy animal for the Carolina Hurricanes, responded to the police tweet with a crying emoji, saying, “He’s a good dude. We met once. Hope he finds his way home.”

The pot-bellied pig is on a consecutive 5-day stray hold, according to police. The Wake County Animal Shelter no longer accepts farm animals.

The pig is being held at Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont which can be reached at 919-601-6990.