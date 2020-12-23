More than 120 EMS personnel among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A small box containing 975 vials of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer was delivered to the Sunnybrook Public Health building on Tuesday.

The first vials were dispensed to Wake County vaccine team members, which was under recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to Wake County officials, in just the first four hours of the vaccination schedule, 120 EMS staff members were vaccinated.

“Initially, about 46 percent of EMS personnel had indicated indicated interest in the vaccine…after sharing out a series of educational videos created by our medical leadership with EMS staff, sign-ups for the vaccine increased to just under 75 percent,”

Because the supply of the vaccine could remain limited for some time, early doses will go to those at highest risk of exposure, a press release said.

“Our vaccination team was so excited Tuesday morning to see the UPS employee walk in with that single box,” said Dr. Jason Wittes, Wake County’s Pharmacy Director. “This is a historic week for our community. It represents the beginning of what will eventually stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Wake County health officials said Tuesday’s delivery should be the start of weekly shipments from the state, but there is no guarantee of a steady supply.

For updates on availability of the vaccine in Wake County, click here.