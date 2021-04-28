More than 1K people sign up for downtown Raleigh’s text alert system that notifies users of protests, other events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s text alert system for protests has now been in place for a little over a week. It warns business owners and residents about possible demonstrations coming to the area.

The city’s sent out three alerts about demonstrations so far, including one that took place at the Capitol Tuesday night, that turned out to be a small and peaceful protest.

Raleigh’s mayor said they launched the program after businesses asked for it.

More than 1,700 people have signed up for the alerts.

When becoming aware of a demonstration, the city’s department of emergency management, special events and Raleigh police determine when to send one out.

CBS 17 asked police what criteria is considered, but they haven’t responded.

Some business owners told CBS 17 they’re pleased and appreciative of the system.

Others said more needs to be done.

“I’d love to take my boards down and not sweat this stuff anymore,” said Debbie Holt, owner of Clyde Cooper’s BBQ.

Holt said they put the boards back up at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ after protests recently started back up.

“I think it’s being scarred a little bit from what happened in May because that was so traumatic for me. I couldn’t get out of bed for like four days,” she said.

She said the alerts are a good idea, but she wants more reassurance protests won’t ever turn as bad as they did last year.

No one with the city or police could provide an interview about the system on Wednesday.

However, the mayor said they’re still working out the kinks of the program.

It’s a pilot program that is going to be in effect for three months. The city will then decide how or if to move forward with it.

