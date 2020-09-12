More than 30 accidents reported within hour span of heavy rainfall across Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and fire departments across Wake County were busy Friday evening responding to more than 30 vehicle accidents likely due to heavy rainfall.

According to the Raleigh-Wake County 911 incident log, police and firefighters responded to accidents in Raleigh, Cary, Garner and Wake Forest.

Many of the reported accidents involved injuries, though the extent of them are unknown. Others were reported as “damage only” incidents.

According to the log, the accidents began as early as 6:15 p.m. and continued through the 8 p.m. hour Friday night.

