More than 400 flags will fly to honor heroes during Wake County Field of Honor event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Right now you can sponsor a flag as a tribute to a member of the armed forces, a veteran, first responder, or medical professional during the Wake County Field of Honor event.

From Friday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 7, more than 400 flags will fly at the Exchange Club of West Raleigh Baseball Complex on Barringer Drive.

It costs $35 to sponsor a flag.

Clayton held a similar event in June when more than 100 flags flew to honor heroes off Highway 42.

