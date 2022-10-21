RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 700 ninth-graders from Wake County Public Schools are getting a sneak peek into their professional careers.

During the schools’ “Great Xplorations” event Friday, students got the chance to obtain emerging and non-traditional career advice. They also learned team building, leadership skills, and the importance of networking.

The event took place at North Carolina State University’s McKimmon Center. All of the students who participated are enrolled in career and technical courses with Wake County Public Schools.

Joanne Honeycutt, director of Career & Technical Education for the school system, shared how this event helped students to explore their passions.

“We want them to leave us with having explored a passion, knowing what it is they want to do, also understanding they can change their mind at any number of times,” Honeycutt said.

CBS17 spoke with one of the students about the experience and what they took away from it.

“It’s my first time here and I think it’s a great experience to meet new people from different schools and from different businesses and learn a lot of new things,” Harrison Glickstin, a student at Crossroads Flex High School, said.

The students were split up into four different sessions — testing their wellness and coping skills necessary for career and personal success.

These sessions included:

Guess My Gig: A game-show-like session with students getting to hear about careers, the required education, likes and dislikes of a particular field, and general information on career fields.

The Leader in You: In this session, officials said student got hands-on leadership and team-building experiences.

Living the Best You: This helped students with wellness and “coping skills necessary for career and personal success,” officials said.

Networking 101: This helped students understand the importance of networking and taught networking tips and approaches, officials shared.

For more information on Wake County Public Schools Career Preparation Programs, click here.