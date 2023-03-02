GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Tree roots were the, well, root cause of a sewage spill.

Raleigh Water staff said Thursday that they were notified Wednesday afternoon of a sanitary sewer overflow in the vicinity of 1067 Benson Road in Garner.

Upon arrival, staff found an active sewer overflowing resulting from roots within the 8-inch sewer main.

Raleigh Water staff removed the blockage source and contained the overflow by 8:24 p.m. that evening.

It is estimated that the overflow discharged a volume of about 7,125 gallons of untreated wastewater in which all of it reached a dry bed of a retention pond.

Restoration for this event is ongoing and were being completed Thursday. There was no observed fish kill or unnecessary vegetative damage resulting from this sewer event.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources will be notified of the overflow.