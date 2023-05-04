RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Claude Tyler Bryant was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning when a driver traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 entered an active work zone he was working in and struck him.

One day later, a GoFundMe set up for his family has raised more than $78,000.

Butch Lawter, ne of Bryant’s co-workers from S.T. Wooten Construction, is organizing the fundraiser. According to the GoFundMe, Bryant, 33, had a fiancé and four children.

The deadly collision happened on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road, at mile marker 303 just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers said the driver also hit construction equipment and tried to flee on foot, but was caught near the crash scene.

He is facing 10 charges, including felony hit and run injury/death, driving after consuming —under 21 — as troopers said speed and alcohol contributed to the crash — and no operators license.

In a statement, the company said, “We are heartbroken to share that Asphalt Superintendent C.J. Bryant was struck and killed last night inside the I-40 work zone.”

Currently, the top donation is from a fellow construction company for $15,000.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

Kathryn Hubbard, Judith Retana and Deana Harley contributed to this article.